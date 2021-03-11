Thomas Patrick Crowe, 77, of Jeffersonville, died at home after a lengthy and complex illness. He was born in Albany, N.Y., the second son of Thomas and Helen (Kilmartin) Crowe.
Tommy attended public and Catholic schools in Albany, where he was a competitive athlete, particularly in baseball and basketball, and a rabid Red Sox fan. He attended Albany Junior College and Albany State, supporting himself with construction jobs, and jokingly took credit for building the Albany Mall.
Tommy first came to Stowe the winter of 1967-1968 as a ski bum, skiing every day and bartending at Toll House, the Lodge and eventually at the Stoweflake, where he met many friends and the fellow ski bum who would eventually become his wife, Nancy Roan.
Once skiing ended in April 1969, and he had been dubbed “Tommy Redboots” for buying the first pair of non-black ski boots in town, Tommy and Nancy travelled across country where he proved his resourcefulness by — among other things — changing flat tires without a jack. In October they were married and returned to an apartment in Stowe Hollow, borrowing money from banker Kermit Spaulding to buy season passes and taking up the delightful lives of ski bums just as the gondola trails were opening.
Soon they were joined in their Main Street house by good friend Steve MacCausland and used their porch as a gathering place for events such as the Antique Car Rally parade, which used to travel by.
After a couple of years in Stowe, Steve and the Crowes bought a Jeffersonville farmhouse with a stunning view of The Mountain and became impassioned gardeners, cooks, hikers, cyclists, skiers and carpenters, restoring the farmhouse. In time, Tommy would build a barn for his woodworking shop and a beautiful sunroom. He created furniture for their house and for others.
After a few years of skiing across Sterling Pond to ski Mt. Mansfield, Tommy took up running, soon becoming a competitive marathoner. Meanwhile, Steve became a dairy farmer, Nancy a teacher and writer, and the Crowes welcomed Katy (Wheelock) and Colleen to their family.
Tommy refined his carpentry skills and continued to make dear friends who cherished his warm heartedness, good advice, can-do approach to life, sense of humor and many talents. His baking and cooking were appreciated by all and featured in every gathering of friends and family.
In 2013, he was diagnosed with a lung disease and he and Nancy opted for a lung transplant in Boston. Complications resulted and he was hospitalized for six months but when he came home he soon began a regime of physical therapy, never failing to spend at least an hour a day on his exercise machines. Happily, his life extended to welcome grandson Tommy and granddaughter Annie.
In addition to Nancy, Katy and Colleen, and sons-in-law Jason Wrzesinski and Ruel Wheelock, Tommy leaves his five siblings, Terry of Paso Robles, Calif., Mary Ellen Griswold of Dayton, Ohio, and Katy, Danny and Jimmy Crowe of Albany; brothers-in-laws, and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and their children, and close friends, all beloved.
The family will host a memorial for Tommy in October to celebrate his birthday.
