Thelma Spaulding Kiley (Tee Kiley) died peacefully on Wednesday, July 30, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1933, in Stowe, the daughter of Greta (Reynolds) and Howard Samuel Spaulding.
Thelma graduated from Peoples Academy in 1952 and married Robert Lewis Kiley on Nov. 5, 1955.
They made their home in Colchester, Conn., and Hamden, Conn., from 1955 to 1970. They later moved to Salisbury, Md., from 1970 to 2001 when Thelma moved back to Lake Elmore.
Thelma’s whole life was her family and home life. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was the family’s genealogist for over 20 years and helped many other people find their ancestors.
She spent over four years researching old newspapers at the Morrisville library and the vital records department in Middlesex. She was a member of the Vermont Historical Society and the New England Historical Society, as well as other genealogical clubs of interest.
Her hobbies included gardening, birdwatching, handicrafts, interior decorating and decorating fancy cakes. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in later years. She had a great love for animals and rescued many throughout her lifetime.
Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lewis Kiley Sr. in 2016; by infant daughters, Patricia and Nancy; and a brother, Merrill Spaulding.
She is survived by her sister, Maggie Prevost; brother, Reginald Spaulding; sons, James and spouse, Angie, Jeffrey and spouse, MengHua, and Robert and spouse, Ann-Marie; grandchildren, Joshua and spouse, Laura, Rebecca and spouse, Rick, and Conner; great-grandchildren, Makenna, and soon-to-be-born, Olivia.
At Thelma’s request there will be no viewing hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe at 11 a.m. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
