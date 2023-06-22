Suzanne Shute

Suzanne Julie Cloutier Shute, 72, died quietly on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
The daughter of Edgar Cloutier and Doris Duncan Cloutier, she was predeceased by her husband, Alan Barrett Shute.
She is survived by her daughters, Christa Barrett Shute (Llewellyn Cobden) and Janessa Cloutier Shute Deal (Capt. Steve Deal, USN, Ret.); grandchildren, John and Kathleen Deal; sister, Arlene Rex; sister-in-law, Elaine Bishop; brother-in-law, Denny Shute; nephews, Kevin and Stephen Rex, and Rory Shute; and niece, Melissa Pruyn.
Suzanne grew up in the Westmount district of Montreal and attended St. George’s School of Montreal. She then studied haute de couture and used that fashion design excellence to make a series of gorgeous wedding and prom gowns for both daughters, along with a host of other clothes.
She came to the Jay Peak area as a ski bunny when she was 18 and met her husband of 45 years in Montgomery Center — from Granny Grunts to the Shop Out Back to the house on Route 242.
Suzanne moved to Stowe in 1983.
An artist in so many ways, her paintings were shown in galleries, stores and libraries. She loved to paint the human form in abstract interpretation. She also sculpted with clay and metal.
Suzanne applied her creativity and talent as she supported her husband Alan in his business ventures. She contributed to the design of the Hearthstone soapstone woodstoves and the development of many national trade show booths. Working with her husband and daughter Christa at Caldera, she was the key industrial designer in the aesthetic design of some of the first touch-controlled glass cooktops in the country and won multiple national awards and publicity.
Later in life she earned her living through jewelry design. Her copper jewelry could be found in stores throughout Vermont and the Eastern Seaboard. She cherished the ability to share her work at farmers markets, artist festivals and craft fairs. Never one to shy away from new experiences, her last few years included moving to Montpelier and then to Calais, camping, a trip to Roatan, Uruguay, much dancing, live music and the Montreal Symphony.
Suzanne was spirited, loving and humorous. She loved to read, play cards and cook. Family was the most important thing in her life. Her funny wit and devilish smile will be greatly missed.
Many thanks to the neurology department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Central Vermont and University of Vermont medical centers, Maple Ridge Memory Care and the McClure Miller Respite House.
There will be no public service. Please consider supporting local Vermont artists or donating to the Vermont Arts Council in Suzanne’s memory.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
