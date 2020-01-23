Susan Breen

Susan Jane Adams Breen, 80, died peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020, surrounded by her four children, Susan McGuire, Lisa Breen Woidyla, Charles Breen and Christian Breen.
She was born in Burlington Aug. 2, 1939, the eldest of three children of Rogers and Emilie (Twombly) Adams of Edson Hill, Stowe. Her brother Stevie Adams died earlier; her sister Shelley Little survives her.
Susan earned a degree in fashion design and business from the University of Vermont. Susan lived in Boston before marrying Charles M. Breen Jr. The couple settled in Lawrence, Mass., and started their family. After their second child was born, they bought Stony Meadow farm in Salem, N.H., and added two sons to their expanding family.
Charlie died tragically in 1975 and Susan went on to raise the family alone. No matter the obstacle placed in front of her, she persevered with grace and class.
She raised her children to dream of their futures with no boundaries. She was there to pick up the pieces and encourage them to move forward or cheer them on when they succeeded.
Her life read like a Greek tragedy, but no matter the roadblocks, she went through them with a smile on her face. In 2009 she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and fought for 11 years. Whatever the diagnosis, she was always more concerned about the doctor giving it or the nurse administering medications, always putting herself second.
But cancer was a fraction of who she was.
She was an Olympic trial downhill ski racer, accomplished equestrian, scratch golfer, scenic painter, farmer, gardener with the greenest thumb, baker and cook. But most of all, she was a friend to everyone. She made you feel like you were the only person in the room. She made time for everyone.
She enjoyed time in her hometown of Stowe, summers at Lake Sunapee and frequent trips to Stonewall Kitchens. Susan also traveled the globe with her dearest friends. But most of all, she enjoyed time spent in her home surrounded by her farm, her lambs and gardens, feeding the winter birds and handmaking gifts for all of her family and friends.
Besides her kids, she leaves a legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all with a tiny piece of her talents — artists, dancers, dreamers, gardeners, jokesters, bakers, cooks, friends. They are the people who have watched her overcome diversity and seen the silver lining in every part of her life. Even at 80 she was still teaching all of us lessons. She was Noni to Casey, Rob, Adams, Megan, Emily, Connor and William, and Great Noni to Ryan, Danika, Ellsey Jane, Emory and Claire.
She was a great mother-in-law to Susan’s fiancé Richard Shaheen, Lisa’s husband Steve Woidyla and Charles’s wife Kathleen. She wore so many hats — mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, godmother, aunt, great-aunt, but most of all fierce friend.
She leaves behind fond memories of boat drinks, banana bread, chickadees, lamb pictures, times in Key West, sloppy joes, Sunday soups, the best meatballs, stories, funny secrets, puzzles, motivational texts, Instagram friends, her love of life, Jimmy Buffet concerts and cinnamon gum.
Susan requested no services for her life. Instead, she asked that we all celebrate her every day in a sunrise, warm wind on your face, a meal shared with friends or a good book. And being nice when you know it might not always come back to you.
A party in her honor will be held this spring, when the flowers have bloomed.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family suggests charitable donation in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804.
“The greatest treasures of all are those invisible to the eye but found by the heart.” — Judy Garland.
To share memories or condolences: breenfuneralhome.com.