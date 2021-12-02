On Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, Stewart Philias Bouchard, Sr., 93, of Stowe, died unexpectedly, surrounded by his family while listening to Reba McEntire. Though his family was certainly not ready to say goodbye, he was finally able to join his late wife of 67 years, Reba, and their youngest son, Keven.
In his last few hours, Stewart’s family was given the wonderful gift of saying goodbye both in person and online. His last words were “I love you” to his three great-grandchildren, Abbie, Madison and Stewart.
Stewart was born on March 18, 1928, in South Royalton to Philias Joseph (PJ) and Mildred Stewart. They moved to Stowe in 1935, where Stewart attended the Stowe schools and graduated in 1946.
He met his wife, Reba Raymond, while working in Stowe at the Wooden Fork and Spoon Company that his father co-owned. They were married on Aug. 3, 1946. They welcomed their first son, Stewart Jr., in 1948 and purchased the land at 754 River Road in Stowe in 1949, where they lived the rest of their lives. In 1952 and 1954 they welcomed their sons, Jody and Keven, respectively.
Stewart worked his entire life as a welder. He was employed by Vermont Structural Steel in Burlington for over 20 years. Before retiring, he also worked for Adams Mill in Stowe.
He and Reba both enjoyed watching their grandchildren play sports from youth sports through college. They also had the opportunity to watch their great-grandchildren play sports for several years as well.
They tended to their “Gramma’s Bird Ranch” flock during their retirement and enjoyed picking blueberries and playing Phase 10 with their family. His love for Moxie and the Boston Red Sox was unwavering over the years.
They were lifelong members of the Shriners, where Stewart was a clown who visited child burn victims at local hospitals. He even dressed up as a clown for several of his grandchildren’s birthdays when they were younger.
Throughout their lives together they loved traveling the United States, Canada and Mexico. Together they had visited all 50 states, most of the Canadian provinces, and Mexico.
Stewart was predeceased by his son, Keven, in 1997, and his wife, Reba, in 2013.
He leaves behind his sons, Stewart P. Bouchard Jr. and wife, Cilla, of Stowe, and Jody Bouchard of Waterbury; his grandchildren, Melanie Bouchard and PeJay Bouchard, both of Stowe, and Jaime Bouchard of Wolcott; his great-grandchildren, Abbie Fountain, Madison Fountain and Stewart Lemnah of Stowe, and Mason, Grace and William Lemery of Wolcott.
An immediate family celebration will take place on Thanksgiving Day. A celebration of life is being planned for summer 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations in Stewart’s memory be made to either the Alzheimer’s Foundation (alz.org) or Stowe Youth Hockey, PO Box 504 Stowe VT 05672.
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
