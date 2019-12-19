Steven Shawn Klein, 60, of Ottawa, Ontario, a Stowe resident from 1996 to 2014, died Dec. 12, 2019.
He was an entertainment producer, laughter leader, songwriter, curiosity seeker, inventor, and devoted friend to many.
He was educated at Lower Canada College, Colgate University, University of Vermont, UCLA Film School and the Stella Adler Acting Conservatory.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1959, and grew up in Montreal, where he was an avid athlete playing rugby, hockey and football.
Always creative, he produced films, wrote scripts and stories, designed games and composed music and lyrics.
Part of a very close family, Steven was married to Hilary Engisch-Klein, with whom he shared endless adventures. He was the proud father of three vivacious daughters, Ula, Teagan and Gaelyn; the much-loved son of Doris and Sheldon; the exuberant brother of Nancy Brown (Larry) and Elyssa Freedman (Jon); and charismatic uncle of Aaron, Jesse, Kayla and Adam. He was loved by many relatives and friends who enriched his life and whose lives were enriched by his.
The funeral will be Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 1189 Cape Cod Road, Stowe.
Statement from the family: “Steven, you were always larger than life, and continue to be so, and your passing diminishes us all.”
The family thanks all who are contributing in honor of Steven to Kids On Top, the nonprofit organization that he and Hilary founded to support children with cancer and other childhood diseases (Kids On Top, P.O. Box 944, Stowe VT 05672), or any other charitable donation of the donor’s choice.