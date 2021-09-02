Stephen Henry Davis, 77, died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, with his wife at his side after a long battle with myasthenia gravis. He has joined his loving savior in heaven.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1944.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marianne Einemann Davis; his sister, Muriel Bryant of Hilton Head Island; in addition to his sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends from around the country.
Steve and Marianne lived in Stowe for many years.
The memorial service will be on Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 East Horizon Lane, Prescott Valley, Ariz., with refreshments to follow in the fellowship hall.
If you would like to participate remotely, you can join via live stream at boxcast.tv/view/steve-davis-memorial-celebration-570934.
Donations to the following organizations dear to Steve’s heart can be made in lieu of flowers: Bethel Baptist Mission Commission, 6901 East Horizon Lane, Prescott Valley AZ 86314; or Naomi House, 3325 Old, US Route 66, Joseph City AZ 86032.
