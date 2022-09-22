Stanley J. Titus, 87, of Essex Junction, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Mansfield Place surrounded by his loving family.
Stanley was born on Nov. 17, 1934, at Grassland Farm, the family homestead in Stowe Hollow where he grew up. He was the tenth child of Ralph and Flossie (Gibbs) Titus.
Stanley graduated from Stowe High School in 1953. He volunteered for the draft in the U.S. Army in 1954 and retired in March 1956 with an honorable discharge.
His career began with New England Telephone Company as a lineman, and from there he moved to the business office and telephone equipment sales, both as a communication consultant and manager. His last post was branch sales manager of Yellow Pages for Vermont, retiring in 1990 after 35 years with the company.
Stanley’s service memberships included The Burlington Lions Club, Burlington Elks, Washington Lodge #3 and Smugglers’ Notch Ski Patrol. He enjoyed football and golf.
Stanley’s greatest love was flying in his many airplanes, the last and favorite was a Beech Bonanza. He always felt closer to God in his airplane. He flew the entire East Coast, Maine to Florida and West to St. Louis.
Stanley and his best friend Bob spent many hours sailing Gold Dust and racing on Lake Champlain. In later years, Bob, Kay and his wife Anita chartered sailboats in the Virgin Islands for 14 years. After sailing, they traveled by power boat from Malletts Bay to Delray, Fla., via Lake Champlain, through the locks, down the Hudson to the ocean and into international Coast Way. It was an unforgettable adventure.
Most important to Papa was family. He was proud of all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and took great pride in watching their games and success in sports as well as their success in life.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Anita (Shelton) of Essex Junction; his daughter, Denise Burns and husband, Tom of Williston; sons, Michael Titus and wife, Patti of Sheffield and Gloucester, Mass., and Dan Titus and his fiancé, Laura Wheatley of St. Albans; grandchildren, Ryan Hipp of Denver, Colo., Allyson Kinsman (Devin) of Jericho, Luke Titus (Tausha) of Colchester, Nick Titus (Olivia) of South Burlington, Austin Titus of Gloucester, Mass., and Bailey Titus (Nick) of Gloucester; step-grandchildren, Tommy Burns (Jaimey) of Essex Junction, and Nate Bouffard (Erica) of Colchester; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Grayson Kinsman, and Calvin and Violet Titus; step-great-grandchildren, Thomas and Meredith Burns; his two sisters, Aletha Kolonair of Morrisville, and Joyce Sumner of Montpelier; brother-in-law, Bucky Shelton (April) of Glover; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Flossie Gibbs in 1942, and his father, Ralph Titus in 1987; brothers, Glendon, Floyd, Clifton, Donald and Eli; and two sisters, Glancy and Alma Percy.
In accordance with Stanley’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held graveside for family and friends at a later date.
