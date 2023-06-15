Our mother, Sidsel Ernstof Heney (née Sidsel Anne Abbott), died late in the evening on Friday, May 20. She had been struggling with a prolonged illness and had been home on hospice care for almost a month at the time of her passing. She went peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family.
Sidsel was born in Oslo, Norway to George and Else Abbott on October 2, 1938. George served in the American diplomatic corps, which led to Sidsel growing up all over Europe and Asia. She attended various schools, including Buxton Academy and Smith College. She graduated from Smith with a degree in French, which she had grown up speaking fluently. She also spoke Norwegian due to her Norwegian mother. Her connection to Norway would be a constant through her life of traveling.
In the late 1960s, she was introduced to Joseph Milton Ernstof by her mother. Despite their age difference, an immediate connection was made, and on August 12, 1970 the couple was married in London, England. Two years later, their first son was born on February 7, 1972. Two years after that, their second son was born February 9th, 1974. Milton died in 1977.
Widowed at a young age, Sidsel would face the challenge of raising two young boys herself, with the help of her parents and friends. A few years after Milton died, her mother would once again introduce her to a man that would change her life. Edward (Ned) Heney would become her partner in so many ways. They shared a love of music, traveling and art. They would become married, and spend many adventurous years together, until Ned died in 2006.
Sidsel would continue to travel until mobility issues limited her ability to do so. Her love of music, art, and reading, as well as animals and her garden, would continue until her final days. She is survived by her sons, Eben and Joel Ernstof, as well as her grandchildren Zander and Sophia. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Vermont Public, or the Stowe or Waterbury Public Libraries. A memorial service is being planned for the near future.
She was the last grande dame and she will always be missed for her humor, her generosity, and her unwavering love.
