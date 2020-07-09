Sidney (Getchell) Gerrold, 95, of Lexington, Mass., formerly of Belmont, Mass., died July 1, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Stowe Village Green.
She was the daughter of Carroll and Grace (Hovey) Getchell, and she and her husband, Richard C. Gerrold, were married for 70 years before he died.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Alsop and her late husband William of Littleton, Mass., and Jeanne Campbell and her husband William of Wakefield, Mass.; her son David Gerrold and his wife Donna of Maryland; grandchildren Amy, David and Nicholas; great-grandchildren Joseph and Dylan; and brothers Ellsworth Getchell and Dana Getchell.
At the family's request, the funeral will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to a favorite charity. Online guest book at brownandhickey.com.
