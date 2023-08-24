Sheldon Klein

Born in Brooklyn in 1932 to Edward and Anne Klein, Sheldon “Shelly” Klein lived and traveled all over the world but never left his Brooklyn accent behind.
His Brooklyn friends were friends for life no matter where they lived or how infrequently they saw each other. He met Doris “Dinky” at Brooklyn College where they began their 71-year love affair. They married in 1955. The life they built was full of love, joy, laughter, song, children, grandchildren and friends from all over the world. Their parties were legendary.
Always a leader and role model, he was the president of the student body at Erasmus High School, and president of Hasbro Canada and Latin America, where he mentored people throughout their careers. He was inducted into the Canadian Toy Hall of Fame in 2001.
A lifetime Brooklyn Dodgers fan and an ardent supporter of the Montreal Expos, he played baseball for Brooklyn College and as a U.S. Air Force officer on his base. He played slo pitch and coached local teams in Cote St. Luc.
He loved and was loved by his wife of 68 years. He was an exceptional dad to Nancy (born in London), Steven (born in New York) and Elyssa (born in Montreal), and unanimously elected to the in-law hall of fame by Larry (Brown), Hilary (Engisch-Klein), and Jon (Freedman).
He was fun-loving “Pa” to his grandchildren Aaron, Ula, Jesse, Kayla, Teagan, Gigi and Adam, and delighted in teaching them nonsensical songs.
He will be missed by his sister, Debbie Reichenberg, and brother-in-law, Paul; and his many cousins, nieces, nephews and all whose lives he touched.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 1189 Cape Cod Road.
Visitors are invited to console the family at their home: Thursday, Aug. 24, following internment; Friday, Aug. 25, noon-3 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m., service at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m., service at 8:30 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., service at 8:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m., service at 8:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Shelly’s memory to the Sderot Indoor Recreation Center (jnf.org/donate).
