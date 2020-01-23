Shannon Paul Palmer, 50, died peacefully in hospice on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, surrounded by family.
He was born in Middlebury Sept. 28, 1969, son of George and Madeline Palmer, graduated from Vergennes Union High School and earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
Shannon showcased his artistic gifts through painting, sculpture and illustration. Later he moved on to programming and coding, becoming a versatile animator, web developer, videographer, game creator, and app designer.
His work spanned numerous companies including: Scholastic, MTV, Nintendo, Helen Day Art Center, Mountain River School, and Middlebury Interactive Languages. He also had extensive ties with PBS, where his work earned him multiple daytime Emmy nominations.
Shannon was a creative soul who inspired and awed all those he came in contact with. He found inspiration through travel, adventure, education, food and drink. Whatever the medium, his thoughtfulness, generosity and heart were always at the center. His humble and reserved personality was in perpetual contrast to the bravado he exhibited in conquering barriers, and the magnetism he sparked in others. As always, he leaves us wishing we had more time with him.
Survivors include his mother, Madeline; his siblings, Marc and wife Heather, and Jeremy and wife Elisabeth; his niece and nephews Grace, Oliver, Harlan and Calvin.
“Eat good food, drink good drink, tell family stories, and know that I lived well and am at peace.”
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta (takumta.org) or Hope Lodge (bit.ly/hopelodgedonation), two charities that were close to his heart.