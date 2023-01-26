Sallyann Gindel Brink of Stowe died peacefully in the early morning of Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, with her husband, Damon Brink, at her side.
Her sisters, son, close friends and relatives were with her throughout her latest admission to University of Vermont Medical Center on Jan 6. Her battle with cancer started almost exactly six years earlier but over the past 11 months she faced and overcame the ravages of cancer and its treatment as it had come back in force the final time.
She took these punches, one after another, getting back up, every time, smiling, weary and would often say, “I’m so lucky to be here, I’m so grateful for the care I’m getting, there are so many who have it worse off than me.”
The hospital staff and doctors at UVM and Copley became a kind of second family during this time and the care they showed was exemplified by Milton from Miller 5, who was taken in by her giving heart, ever present smile and mischievous sense of humor in the face of grave and life-threatening situations. Her family cannot express the gratitude for all the professionals involved in her care.
Sally’s parents, Pat and Jim Gindel, died several years ago.
She will be forever missed by her son, James Arthur; husband, Damon Brink; sisters, Claudine (Zelenski) and husband, Kevin and daughter, Faith, Monica (Dupuis) and husband, Frank, and Chrissee (Olin) and husband, John and sons, Colby and Riley, and Riley’s wife, Jenny; mother-in-law, Helen Keith; father-in-law and his wife, Rusty and Kathy Brink; brothers-in-law, Sunny Brink and partner, Billy, and Justin Brink and wife, Julie Brink and son, Oliver Brink; sisters-in-law, Caroline Smith and husband, Ryan, and sons Charlie, Winston and Sevrin, Sean Riehl and wife, Tonra and sons, Teagan and Shea, Katie Riehl and son, Ryan and daughters, Kara and Madeline; dear family friends, Erika and Bobby Gaudreau and their son, Declan; as well as much-loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be celebrations of Sally’s life later when the winds are warmer and the grass greener. Her Facebook page will remain open and for information about the celebration, sharing and connecting. We have a lot more to share, both about and from her.
If people would like to donate to a trust for James Arthur in her name, go to her Facebook page at facebook.com/sally.gindel.brink.
