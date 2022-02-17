First Lt. Ryan P. Casey, of Morristown, N.J., and Stowe, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
He was the beloved son of Alison (nee Boles) and James Casey, loving brother of Katlyn, Kyle and Jack Casey, and grandson of Marsha and the late Paul Casey and Helen and Jack Boles. Ryan is also survived by 11 aunts, 11 uncles and 27 cousins.
Ryan was commissioned as an officer in officer candidate school in Quantico, Va., in 2018. Afterwards he served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He attended Villanova University from 2012-2017, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science.
A funeral Mass was held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas of Villanova Church (Villanova Campus), Villanova, Pa., and he was interred at the Calvary Cemetery.
Please visit allevafuneralhome.com to add a memory or contribute in Ryan’s memory.
