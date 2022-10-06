Roger G. Kellogg, 68, of Isle La Motte, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
He was born in Morristown on May 20, 1954.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lucile Kellogg Wheeler and Perrin Kellogg Jr., and his devoted dog Max.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Kellogg; son, Matthew Kellogg and his wife, Samantha, and granddaughters, Rylee and Emmy Kellogg; and son, Christopher Kellogg; his sisters, Pam Allen and her husband, Dale Allen, and Patty White and her husband, George White.
Roger, a master plumber, founded and ran Mansfield Plumbing and Heating, serving homes and businesses in Lamoille and Grand Isle counties. He loved his work.
Most important, he loved his sons. He was a vocal supporter on the sidelines of Peoples Academy soccer and baseball games. He was loyal, proud, hardworking and fun loving. His life was filled with adventure, snow machines, skiing, traveling, boating and cribbage.
The semi-annual Kellogg family pig roast under the pine grove on LaPorte Road was enjoyed by many.
He was well-loved by his family and friends and will be forever in their hearts. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2023.
