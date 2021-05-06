Robert Rivers

Robert “Bob” Rivers, 72, of Stowe, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He joined his son Dustin Rivers in heaven.
Bob was an ambitious guy, who was always willing to help another out, whether it be shoveling someone’s porch or helping a cat out of the tree. Bob touched the lives of many people with his generous heart and his helping hands.
We will surely miss the twinkle in his eyes and his boisterous laugh.
Bob is survived by his sister, Pamela Rivers; his son, Jason Rivers and wife, Liezel; his daughter, Nichole Rivers Beane and husband, James; grandchildren, Julius Hinkle, Rylee Rivers, Aubrey and Josh Hayden, and Charlotte and Archer Beane.
