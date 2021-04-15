Robert Perley Adams, 84, a lifelong active member of the Stowe community, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, surrounded by his family. Rob will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Robert was born to Harlan and Roberta Adams at his grandparent’s farm in Nebraska Valley and grew up on the Barrows Road. He was the oldest of four boys and attended schools in Stowe and the former Vermont School of Agriculture (now Vermont Technical College). He also served honorably in the Vermont National Guard for over three years.
Robbie worked for most of all the construction/excavation companies in Stowe and surrounding areas. He could be found sitting in his excavator with a ballcap on with a pipe in his mouth carefully manipulating dirt and rocks into a work of art. He had an unbelievable work ethic, which he passed to his children and grandchildren, only retiring at age 80. He volunteered with the Stowe Fire Department for more than 30 years and was always ready to give a helping hand. He was also a lifetime Freemason of Stowe Mystic Lodge 56 and a lifetime member of Waterbury Fish & Game Club.
Robbie is survived by his wife, Deborah Croce Adams; his brother, James; children, Kelly (Lavinia) Adams, Darrell Adams, and Kristy Adams Alfieri (Doug Johnson); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robbie was predeceased by his parents; wife, Georgia Churchill Adams; brothers, Harlan (Dick) and Raymond Adams; and his son-in-law, Joseph Alfieri.
Special thanks to Dr. Bisbee, Lamoille Home Health & Hospice and Lamoille Area Cancer Network for their compassion, care and guidance shown to Robbie.
Please consider a contribution in his memory to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, Lamoille Area Cancer Network, Stowe Fire Department or charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 9 a.m. at the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe, with a celebration of his life following at the Waterbury Fish & Game Club.
Arrangements made by Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Share memories and condolences by visiting northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
