Robert Kirk Moir

Robert “Bob” Kirk Moir, 64, of Alexandria, Va., died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a brief illness.
He was born in Lynn, Mass., to Ralph and Jeanne Moir. Bob earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Washington and Lee University and a Juris Doctor degree from George Mason University.
Between college and law school he worked at resorts in Stowe, including Trapp Family Lodge, Cape Cod and Jackson Hole, Wyo.
He was an attorney at Lankford & Reed in Alexandria. Bob was known for his soft-spoken intelligence, tremendous laugh, striking blue eyes and ability to start a conversation with anyone. He once competed in the Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest in Key West.
His favorite activity was any time spent with his family and friends with good food, and an occasional glass of wine on the side. Bob was a lifelong fan of classic rock, the NCAA lacrosse championships, the Patriots and Red Sox. He caught the travel bug and spent the last few years on international trips with his wife.
He was passionate about lacrosse. He coached youth lacrosse at Fort Hunt and then at the Alexandria Lacrosse Club, where he was a founding board member serving as second commissioner. He went on to serve for multiple seasons as the chairman of the Northern Virginia Youth Lacrosse League.
Bob volunteered on the parks and recreation commission. The work included serving on the Youth Sports Advisory Board and on the advisory groups for development of the Contrabands and Freedmen Cemetery Memorial and the Fort Ward Park and Museum Area Management Plan.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Geralyn McNally; his sisters, Diane Barrett of Newburyport, Mass., and Janet Cannon of Stowe; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
