Robert F. Quinn

Robert Francis Quinn, 92, died on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House surrounded by family. Bob was born Aug. 19, 1930, in New York City. He was the son of Michael Francis Quinn, a New York City police officer, and Mary Elizabeth O’Conner.
He was raised on 95th Street in Jackson Heights during the Great Depression and World War II.
Shortly after the war, the family moved to Kingston, N.Y., where Bob graduated from Kingston High School.
After his high school graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served during The Korean Conflict. As a quartermaster assisting officers of the deck and navigators, he realized the value of higher education.
After being honorably discharged in 1954, he put himself through college on the GI bill. He was the first in his family to achieve a college degree.
After graduating, he went on to earn a master’s degree in English at Colgate University. During those years, he took several ski trips to Vermont and fell in love with the state and the sport.
He moved to Stowe in 1964 with his wife, three small children and $50 in his pocket as he so often liked to remind his family.
Bob and his wife Peggy ran a small ski lodge that first year in Stowe called Quinn’s Hill House, located on The Mountain Road where Ranch Camp is today. Bob became a ski instructor that winter.
When the ski season ended, Bob was hired to teach English at Johnson State College. He later taught for two years at St Michael’s College, where he was also the ski team coach and soccer coach. The lure of skiing continued to beckon, however.
He landed his dream job in 1969 when he was hired as a ski rep for Yamaha Skis, which at the time was a lower-end recreational ski. Over the ensuing years, Bob was instrumental in developing the Yamaha race program, which at its peak was included in the United States, Canadian and Swiss national alpine ski team pools. Yamaha developed a following that many old-time ski racers still talk about today.
In the ensuing years he began to acquire several properties in and around the Stowe area. In 1987, he purchased CrossRoads Beverage in Waterbury with his son James.
They ran the business together for 13 years, until James acquired the business individually in 2000.
Bob is survived by Peggy; his three grown children, Mary Beth Quinn of Alpine, Wyo., James Quinn and his wife, Christine of Waterbury, and Robert Quinn and his wife, Christine of Wilmington, N.C.; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his only sibling, Lawrence Quinn; and a niece, Shannon Quinn.
A mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Stowe in the spring.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641 (vtfoodbank.org).
