Robert Derick Brash,74, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Ill.
Bob was born May 23, 1948, at Hartford Hospital. He was the son of John A. and Hazel D. Brash, and grew up on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford, Conn. His early years were influenced by his parents and grandmother, Lena Derick.
At 16, Bob circled the world as part of the Flying Pilgrims of South Church. This experience piqued his interest in travel. Bob attended the Watkinson School in Hartford and upon graduation attended Curry College in Milton, Mass., graduating in 1971.
At Curry he participated in football, where he mastered the art of being a 250-pound lineman. It is here he met the love of his life, Nina Elaine Harding. In 1971 Bob and Nina were married at Center Congregational Church in Meriden, Conn. A backyard reception followed at the home of Nina’s parents.
Bob's professional career was as a construction equipment sales consultant in the greater Chicago area. Bob and Nina purchased their first home in Clarendon Hills, Ill., in 1974. This dynamic duo enjoyed many travels over their 51 years together, which included Europe and Asia, as Bob managed to visit all 50 states.
They became residents of Stowe in the summer and snowbirds in Oldsmar, Fla. Bob’s interests included politics and Chicago sports and was known to voice strong opinions while holding court at his favorite coffee spots. As season ticket holders of the Chicago Bears, he and Nina were witness to the best and worst of pro football.
For the past seven years, Bob took on and excelled at being Nina’s chauffeur as she battled colon cancer. He was by her side every step of the way. Now she continues this fight as Bob would want her to.
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, Bob walked down the steps of his Stowe home with the use of a cane. He declared that he felt great and was ready to be driven to Clarendon Hills. Bob, not always the best passenger, enjoyed the trip. He was admitted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Ill.
While there he received excellent care from Dr. Robert King, Dr. Ilia Sumoza and the entire staff. His family is forever grateful for their care and professionalism.
Besides his loving wife, Nina, of 51 years, he is survived by cousins, Doug and Janet Brash, George and Judy Bucic and Kerry Brash; brothers-in-laws, Allan and Rosemarie Harding and William Harding; nephews, Kyle and Melisa Harding and Jonathan Harding; nieces, Rory and Dan Tangari and Kelly and Ray Sardinas; and eight great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to: Friends of the Stowe Free Library, 90 Pond St., PO Box 1029, Stowe VT 05672; Friends of the Clarendon Hills Library 7 N. Prospect Ave., Clarendon Hills IL 60514; American Cancer Society – Illinois; PO Box 10393 Chicago IL 60610; or the charity of your choice.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, Conn. Arrangements entrusted to Cappetta’s West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont, Ill, westsuburbanfh.com.
