Robert (Bob) Justis Jr, 77, of Telluride, Colo., and Greenbrae, Calif., died peacefully on May 3, 2021. Bob spent most of his life in Vermont and Telluride, where he enjoyed most of his remaining days exploring the rugged mountains that were so dear to him.
Born on Sept. 21, 1943, to Emily Smith Justis and Robert Young Justis in Joplin, Mo., Bob developed a passion for economic development, the outdoors and large quantities of healthy organic food.
Throughout his distinguished career, Bob touched the lives of countless people through his lifelong passion for economic development, solar energy, climate change prevention and love of the outdoors. As a child, Bob lived in Stowe, and attended public schools there until he enrolled in Deerfield Academy. He graduated with honors from Dartmouth College, later earning an master’s from Wharton School of Business.
Bob was on the executive track at General Motors when the Vietnam War intervened. He proudly served as an Army reservist, attending the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Calif., where he became fluent in the Russian language. During this time and through the people he met in the Army, he developed a passion for the western U.S. and for the power of using his business skills to create positive economic impact for underserved communities.
Bob served as the executive director of the Northern Community Investment Corporation and then served for many years as the director of economic development for the state of Vermont. Later moving to the nation’s capital, he became the Washington, D.C., director of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. The pull of Vermont brought Bob to Rutland, where he concluded a remarkable career as the head of economic development for Central Vermont Public Service, the largest electric provider in Vermont.
Upon retirement, Bob relocated to the family home in Telluride. Bob spent his remaining days hiking the glorious mountains of Colorado, meeting amazing people and serving on the San Miguel Power Association board of directors.
Bob leaves behind many dear extended family members and friends, mainly in Colorado, Vermont and northern California. His closest living relatives are his brother, Cleveland Justis of San Rafael, Calif., and his nephews, Galen and Daniel.
Bob will be remembered for his easy smile, deep integrity, passion for the environment, love of hiking and enjoyment of healthy, organic food.
Bob’s family and friends are planning a memorial service for fall 2021 in Telluride. Instead of flowers, consider donating to your favorite environmental organization. Or better yet, go for a long hike in the mountains followed by a healthy serving of wild salmon and organic wine.
