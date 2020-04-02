Richard Provencher, 75,. of Homosassa, Fla., a former resident of Waterbury and Colchester, died in hospice care March 10, 2020.
He was born in Gorham, N.H., May 31, 1945, son of parents, Joseph and Mary Provencher. He grew up in Gorham alongside his four siblings, David, Phyllis, Joan and Robert, until he graduated from high school.
After Richard married Ginette Champagne, they decided to move to Burlington in 1964. He worked at General Electric before enlisting in the Army National Guard, where he became a full-time guardsman. Richard was very proud of his military career; he retired as a warrant officer IV after over 30 years in the service.
Richard was loyal, caring, supportive and loving. If you were ever in need, he was there for you. Richard was not a “yes man”: if you wanted his opinion, you were going to get it, and you may not like it.
Richard enjoyed fishing, refinishing furniture, doting on his grandchildren, and driving his wife all over creation for her quilting and rug-hooking hobbies. During the summer, Richard and Ginette drove from Florida to Vermont to live with their son Jay and his family. He enjoyed riding his tractor and working on the land, as well as going to Twitchell Pond near Bethel, Maine. Twitchell Pond was his favorite place to be.
Survivors include his wife, Ginette Provencher; his son, Jay Provencher; daughter-in-law Kathy Provencher; grandsons Luc and Cooper Provencher; sisters Joan Bennett and Phyllis Baillargeon; brother-in-law Ted Baillargeon; sister-in-law and brother-in-law William and Gisele Mountain; sister-in-law Cecile Provencher; sister-in-law Pierrette Champagne and Andre Champagne; and many nieces and nephews.
Given these uncertain times, services will be held this summer in Waterbury at a date and time to be determined.