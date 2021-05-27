Richard John Aylward, 80, of Waterbury, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the comfort of his home with family beside him after a long battle with esophageal cancer.
Born July 3, 1940, in Burlington, he was the son of the late Milton Aylward and Evelyne (Griffiths) Aylward. On July 8, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy J. Eastman.
Richard was a 1959 graduate of Mount Assumption Institute, Plattsburgh, N.Y., and the Franklin School of Science & Arts in Philadelphia. As a young man Richard worked for his parents at The Aylward Nursing home in Colbyville, Vt.
By the sixth grade he made the transition from Waterbury High School to Mount Assumption Institute in Plattsburgh. After graduation, he continued his education at The Franklin School of Science and Arts, graduating with a degree in radiology. From there he went into the Army and was stationed in Germany for three years, where he was a medic. During this time he married the love of his life, Nancy J. Eastman on July 8, 1961.
After arriving back to Vermont, he purchased The Aylward Nursing Home in Colbyville from his parents. This would begin his life as an entrepreneur and craftsman. In 1970, he assisted in building his home and constructing Crossroad’s Discount Beverage in Waterbury. He owned and operated Crystal Ice Company in St. Albans, and the Georgia Pallet Mill in Georgia. Later in life, he continued his career at Bolton Valley Resort and was employed as the head of maintenance for 15 years.
Richard was also a registered radiologic technologist.
Richard volunteered for the Waterbury Ambulance Service, and served as president from 1970-1980. He also was an active member of the Waterbury Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus. In his leisure time he enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, gardening, working on his bulldozer, tinkering on his cars, refereeing at the Golden Gloves, hunting, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, building and watching the Boston Bruins. He was always willing to volunteer for a project.
Richard is loved and mourned by his siblings, Mary (Aylward) Johnson, Peter Aylward and Robert Aylward.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly Aylward Jones and her husband, Todd, Darrin Aylward, Toby Aylward and Katie Aylward; 10 grandchildren, Kasey Jones, Garrett Jones, Michaela Lord, Megan Wells, Ridley Tessier, Aleena Tessier, Haley Aylward, Briana Aylward, Corey Aylward and Cassandra (Aylward) Winters; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and extended family; and by two special cousins, Nancy Cobb and Fred Fletcher.
Richard was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; his son, Todd R. Aylward; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jasper Winters.
At Richard’s request, services will be private. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Ambulance Service, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury VT 05676; or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. (cvhhh.org)
To send online condolences visit perkinsparker.com.
