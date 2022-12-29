Richard Irwin Johannesen Jr.

Richard “Dick” Irwin Johannesen Jr, 88, of Stowe, died peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, after a period of declining health.
He was born in Yonkers, N.Y., to Susan and R. Irwin Johannesen.
He grew up in Yonkers, where he attended the Halstead School, and graduated from the Choate School in Wallingford, Conn. in 1952. He graduated from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in 1956 and received a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University in 1958.
He worked for Salomon Brothers in New York for 29 years where he was a vice president and manager of the Bond Market Research Department. Along with Sidney Homer, he co-authored the book, “The Price of Money, 1946-1969, An Analytical Study of United States and Foreign Interest Rates.”
He married Marcia Friedrichs in 1964, and for several years they lived in New York City before moving to Bernardsville, N.J., in 1967 where they raised their two children.
In the mid 1970s they built a vacation home in South Orleans, Cape Cod, and enjoyed many summers there with their children and grandchildren.
In 1992 they moved to Stowe, where he served on various community and state boards, including the Stowe Free Library, the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the Stowe Education Fund, The Nature Conservancy Vermont Chapter, the Vermont Forum on Sprawl, the Vermont Pension Investment Committee, and the Vermont State Employees Retirement Board, as well as singing in the choir of the Stowe Community Church.
He also served on the Board of the Sentinel Mutual Funds for 13 years.
Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marcia; his son, Andrew and his wife, Kimberlee of Arlington, Va., and their children Sarah, Rachel and Thomas; his daughter, Betsy of Los Angeles, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and his sister, Sue Cutler, predeceased him.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Stowe Community Church with Rev. Dan Haugh officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Stowe Community Church (memo: Stowe Steeple Society IMO Dick Johannesen), P.O. Box 991, Stowe VT 05672.
