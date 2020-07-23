The Rev. Robert E. Sanders, 96, pastor emeritus of Princeton Theological Seminary, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 16, 2020, from complications of pneumonia, not related to COVID-19.
He was born June 26, 1924, in Steubenville, Ohio, son of Frederick P. and Lucille H. (McCoy) Sanders, was educated in Steubenville public schools, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Miami University of Oxford, Ohio, in 1947 and a master of divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1955.
Bob was an ordained Presbyterian minister. Following the seminary, he was assistant minister of the First Presbyterian Church in Englewood, N.J., then was called to serve as assistant to the president of Princeton Theological Seminary, under the Rev. Dr. John A Mackay, and subsequently under seminary President James I. McCord.
In the early 1960s, Bob worked for the Board of National Missions of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A., serving as the Eastern area director for the division of radio and television.
In 1964, he was called as the senior minister of the First Presbyterian Church in Utica, N.Y., and in 1969 the First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor, Mich., called him as the senior minister, a position he held until 1978. He subsequently was the senior minister of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenwich, Conn.
In 1981, he returned to Princeton Theological Seminary as pastor to the seminary, a position he held until his retirement in 1989.
Bob was a passionate amateur astronomer and built an observatory to house a large telescope that he enjoyed for many years and shared his interest in American history as a volunteer tour guide for the Princeton Historical Society.
After he retired, Bob realized his dream of living in Vermont full-time, after spending almost every summer vacation of his married life there. In the early years of his 30-year retirement in Waterbury, Bob enjoyed working as an on-air host for radio station WEZF in Burlington. He served as the interim minister of the Second Congregational Church in St. Johnsbury, the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington, and the First Congregational Church in Morrisville. He was frequently invited to lead worship services at Stowe Community Church.
He was married to Isabelle Peck Sanders for 57 years.
Survivors include his wife, Belle; sons Mark and David; and daughter-in-law Bronwen Sanders.
His brothers, Maurice and Frederick, died earlier.
A memorial service will be held at Miller Chapel on the campus of Princeton Theological Seminary at a future date. A private burial service will be at Princeton Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Robert E. Sanders may be made to Princeton Theological Seminary, Office of Scholarship Support, P.O. Box 821, Princeton, NJ 08542. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.
