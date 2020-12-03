Rev. Joseph Murphy, Jr. of Essex Junction died Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2020. He was 88.
He was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Jan. 20, 1932, to Joseph Murphy and Methyl Bickford Murphy. Methyl died on Oct. 30, 1933. His dad remarried in 1940 to Libby Footer Bickford.
“Joey,” as his family called him, graduated from Lewiston High School. He was vice president of his class for two years and joined the football team to win the state championship in 1949 and 1950. He also participated in track and field and golf, and was voted “best looking” his senior year. In 1952, he enlisted into the U.S. Army. While serving in Korea, he was wounded on Heartbreak Ridge in 1953, for which he received a Purple Heart.
In 1954-1956, he attended Portland Junior College. He went on to Boston University to study public relations from 1956-1958. He then returned home to teach at Monmouth and Sabbatus grade schools while also working at the family business, Murphy Monument Company, where he would later meet and marry his wife, Joan Johnson Allen.
They set off for college at Elohim Bible Institute in Castile, N.Y. In 1973, they moved to Moscow where he would be the pastor of the Grace Bible Church for 35 years. During this time he also had a radio program on WDEV every week for 33 years called “Moment of Decision.” From 1993-2008 he served as a chaplain at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury. In September 2009 he and Joan retired and moved to Essex Junction, where he continued to minister to everyone he met.
The reverend is survived by his wife Joan, and five children, daughter Kellianne Murphy of Galveston, Texas, son Rusty Vallee and wife, Georgia, of Oxford, Maine, daughter Colleen Clark and husband, Scott, of Otisfield, Maine, son Michael Allen and wife, Karen, of West Allis, Wis., and daughter Rachel Seavers, and husband, Bob, of Essex Junction; three siblings, James Murphy of Minneapolis, Minn., Sharon Sargent of Sarasota, Fla., and Joanne Hammond of Auburn, Maine; 10 grandchildren, Tyler Guzman, Trevor Allen, Stephanie Goldade, Chelsea Layne, Jennifer Ritchie, Mahaliah Duncan, Mike Vallee, Sarah Taylor, Amanda Seavers and Andrew Seavers; and seven great-grandchildren, T.J. Guzman, Camilia Guzman, Victoria Guzman, Brooklyn Allen, Canaan Allen, Oliver Allen and Aiden Goldade.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Theresa Murphy Levasseur, brother Frances Michael Murphy, and daughter Lori Allen Taylor.
Joseph and Joan would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on Feb. 12, 2021.
He will always be remembered for his love of golf and a big bowl of ice cream. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and knowing that they all have given their life to the Lord.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later time when all of his family and friends can attend safely.
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
