Renaye Figaro Novogroski, 66, of Stowe, died peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Renaye was born in West Palm Beach, Fla., to Louis and Bridget Figaro. A product of a traditional Italian household, the kitchen was the workshop of Renaye’s home, her dining room table was the theater, and the guests she welcomed became extended family.
Renaye often crafted legendary multi-course feasts, accented with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and fine wine pairings that could rival those of the best chefs in the area. Renaye’s extravagant dinner parties were replete with intelligent conversation, belly-laughs, impromptu dancing and were known to last into the wee hours of the morning.
These events were truly a reflection of her personality and the zeal with which she approached life.
Renaye is survived by her brother, Larry Figaro of Jupiter, Fla.; her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mickey Dorman, of West Palm Beach; her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Katie Novogroski, as well as their daughters, Bowen, Lila and Clara, all of Richmond.
A memorial, which shall be a true celebration of Renaye’s life, will be held sometime in the late spring or summer of 2022.
Details will be announced at a later date.
