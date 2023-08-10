Reid R. Spaulding

Second Class Petty Officer Reid Ryan Spaulding, 23, of Waterbury, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Norfolk, Va., where he was stationed.
Reid was born on Aug. 1, 2000, to Brad Spaulding and Ida Mitchell in Presque Isle, Maine. He was proud to be the only one of his brothers that was born in Maine and loved calling himself a “Maineiac.” As a baby, Reid was constantly on the go. He crawled out of his crib when he was only 8 months old, and he never slowed down. He was a great baby. Reid was always a fantastic brother, loving, caring and thoughtful.
The brothers played and laughed together and welcomed everyone into their fun — a mischievous band of kids that would inevitably get into trouble together, usually led by the quiet and unassuming Reid. He had a twinkle in his eyes, a smile that melted hearts and a smirk that always let you know that he knew something that you didn’t.
He was an incredible person and will forever be the best of his family: how to care for each other, how to love unconditionally and how to look for the best in people. Reid was quick with a smile and gave the best hugs. The words that best describe Reid are genuine, authentic and caring.
Reid grew up outdoors playing with friends, horseback riding with his mom and Grandma Cornelia, playing hockey, hunting, going to deer camp with his father and his family, swimming at Grandma and Grandpa Spaulding’s, trips to Maine and Martha’s Vineyard and time at the beach. Reid also loved everything about duck hunting and spending time with his buddies in the blind. He was in his element being with the people whom he loved.
Reid graduated from Harwood Union High School in 2019. Reid has always been strong in body, spirit and soul. He was competitive and a wonderful teammate. He was an avid hockey and lacrosse player and a Trifecta Spartan athlete, all of which he was very proud, especially the time that he beat his mom in the Spartan Sprint in Killington.
Reid was incredibly loyal and would always try to see his friends and family each time he came home. He was also the first to step forward and stand up for his friends or anyone in need. He was the perfect example of strength, humility and trustworthiness, always making sure everyone was taken care of and providing the best advice. Reid was motivated to work. Even if he didn’t exactly like what he was doing all the time, he strived to do a great job and saw things through to the end.
All this helped Reid develop into a very hard worker with an amazing work ethic, determination and grit, which ultimately led him to a career in the U.S. Navy in service to the country. Reid proudly enlisted in the Navy in 2019, and after basic training he served 3-plus years in Silverdale, Wash., before reenlisting in 2023 and frocking to Second Class Petty Officer, MA2 Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Two, Echo Company.
He moved to Virginia in May 2023 and was very excited about training, serving his country and having the opportunity to see the world.
Reid is survived by his mother, Ida Mitchell and her husband, Seth Mitchell; father, Brad Spaulding and his fiancé, Heidi Hall; brothers, Luke Spaulding and Cole Spaulding and his partner, Katie; paternal grandfather, Gilbert Spaulding; maternal grandmother, Cornelia Agnew; step-grandfather, Geoff Naylor; and by a very large extended family.
Reid was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Eleanor Mae Spaulding.
There will be a wake on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. His family invites you to celebrate Reid’s life at the Waterbury-Stowe Fish and Game Club on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. We will begin by sharing memories and stories about Reid under the pavilion, and we invite you to share your memories as well. Lunch will follow.
Reid was a passionate supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
