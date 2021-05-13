Raymond R. Chapdelaine, 67, of Stowe, died on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Morrisville. He was born on Dec. 12, 1953, in Newport to the late Rene and Marguerite (Martel) Chapdelaine.
Raymond enjoyed traveling on bus tours with Lamoille Valley Bus Tours. His favorite places to travel to were Washington D.C., Kentucky, Branson, Mo., Ogunquit, Maine, and Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut. He also enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his children, Ronald Chapdelaine and his wife, Bobbie Jo, of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Lisa and Steve Glodgett of Brownington, Stephanie Scott and her husband, Sean, of Morgan, and Shawn Chapdelaine of Lowell, Mass. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and his special friend Karen.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother Norman Chapdelaine.
Funeral services were held on Friday May 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newport.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.