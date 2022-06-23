Raymond G. Harlow

Raymond G. “Ray” Harlow, 94, lifelong Shrewsbury, Mass., resident, died peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home of 94 years as he wished.
He leaves his beloved wife of 71 years, Barbara J. (Bryant) Harlow of Shrewsbury; his children, Keith B. Harlow and wife, Suzanne, of Shrewsbury, Seth P. Harlow and wife, Karen, of Essex, and Robin G. Harlow, of Camden, Maine; his grandchildren, Braford G. Harlow of Shrewsbury, Ethan R. Harlow and wife, Stephanie of Cleveland, Ohio, Dylan H. Troy of Camden, and Brendan B. Harlow of Reston, Va.; his cousin and longtime partner in adventure, Alan Hixon, of Long Boat Key, Fla.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Ray was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Harlow, Marion Wheeler and Hazel Jefts; and their parents, Robert H. Harlow and Estella (Gates) Harlow.
Ray was born, raised and educated in Shrewsbury, graduating from Shrewsbury High School, Class of 1945, as class president. He was also a member of the Shrewsbury crew team that won several national high school championships and a spot in the Olympic trials.
Ray enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and served his country proudly until the end of the war in 1946. He attended UMASS Fort Devens after his honorable discharge and transferred to the University of Vermont, graduating in 1951 with his bachelor’s degree. He then began his lengthy career in insurance sales and investments, working for Paul Revere Insurance Company in Worcester for over 40 years. Ray won many company awards for his success in sales and retired after his extensive career.
Ray was an avid skier and hiker his entire life and had two spiritual homes in addition to his family home in Shrewsbury — Mt. Washington, N.H., and Stowe.
Ray spent many days and nights on Mt. Mansfield in his college years at University of Vermont. He was a member of the school’s ski team from 1948-1951 and regularly trained at Stowe. He was a four-event man for the team competing in alpine events — slalom and giant slalom — and Nordic events — cross country and jumping.
He had fond memories of a training camp for the team with assistant coach Mickey Cochran and six other team members camping at the base of Mansfield in an eight-man Army tent in the middle of winter. Given the frigid conditions, it was not long before the only ones left were Ray and Mickey to finish the week-long session.
Ray was a regular for the early morning “milk runs” to the top of the single chair, bringing supplies up to the Octagon restaurant. He could also be counted on to help boot pack the trails of Stowe when needed. In his final year at UVM Ray was able to place in the top 10 in the NCAA championships in the Nordic combined and he won the 1951 edition of the Stowe Derby. The bamboo poles and skins he used to win, and subsequent first place trophy, can be seen at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe.
Ray’s love of skiing and the mountains was infectious, and he was able to pass this on to many of his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club (outdoors.org), or to the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury (fccsm.org), where Ray was an active member.
His family would like to thank Jewish Healthcare Home Hospice for its care and kindness, especially Hillary. They would also like to thank Prinscilla for the excellent care provided. A full obituary can be found at brittonfuneralhomes.com.
