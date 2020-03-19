Randy Bruce Echo

Randy Bruce “B-ski” Echo, 73, of Burlington and Stowe, died the morning of Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at McClure Miller Respite House, surrounded by his loving family and going out on his terms.
Randy was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Burlington, son of Ralph and Dorothy Echo. Randy graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1965, where he was widely known as “the black cat.” He then attended Johnson State College, graduating in 1970 with a degree in history.
Randy married Bernarda “Bernie” Maggiani on June 12, 1976. Randy and Bernie spent a few years in Rutland, where both Marisa Beth and Ryan Patrick were born. Randy and Bernie moved to Burlington where he began Echo Real Estate, which flourished for many years.
His professional career then led him to Burlington Subaru, where Randy’s keen sense of knowing how to deal with people shined its brightest. Randy’s greatest pride throughout his life was set firmly in Marisa and Ryan’s accomplishments, from watching Marisa play soccer and softball to the many years on the sidelines of Ryan’s football games at Buck Hard Field, to the many mountains (with an affinity to Stowe) to see Ryan compete in ski racing while at Mount Mansfield Ski Club. Randy was in his glory at every event.
When Marisa and Ryan’s accomplishments moved toward adulthood, Randy remained the ever-proud parent while the focus of his joy turned toward watching his grandson Felix become a true competitor playing hockey.
Randy’s hobbies included sailing on Lake Champlain, skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort, golf outings with his buddies, playing years of men’s league basketball around Burlington, and running road races. He could often be found watching a wide variety of sporting events with armchair quarterback play-by-play rivaled by few. A special note should be made about Randy’s pre-deceased beloved golden retriever Ty, who was the only one to give Randy any competition in the competitive napping category.
During Randy’s final days, the tremendous outpouring of love and support from family and friends can best be described as heartwarming, and brought everyone together to not mourn the loss of an incredible man, but to celebrate the indelible impact that Randy had left on so many. Randy didn’t want pity; he wanted a party and he received one.
The family extends its gratitude for the compassionate care and love Randy received from the doctors and nurses at the UVM Medical Center and the staff at McClure Miller Respite House.
Randy’s “kids” reached far beyond just Marisa and Ryan; the sheer number of Marisa and Ryan’s friends who absolutely needed to talk to, sit with or simply tell Randall B how much he was loved, was nothing shy of impressive. From Randy’s many years in the professional community, from Echo Real Estate to Burlington Subaru onto his final days driving Classic Cabs in Stowe, his friends and close colleagues remain countless.
Randy is survived by his daughter Marisa Beth (Echo) Moneta and his grandson Felix of Frisco, Texas, son Ryan Patrick of Stowe and Tampa, Fla., and former wife yet dearest friend Bernie of Burlington, his brother Craig Echo and wife Andrea of Burlington, his sister Sherrie Miner and husband Keith of Burlington, his sister Judith Joachim and her husband Phil of Wesley Chapel, N.C., and eight nieces and nephews and nine grandnieces and grandnephews.
As Randy wished, there are no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held in June at Lake Champlain, announced in the Burlington Free Press and on the Facebook page “In memory of Randy B. Echo.” Cremation Society of Chittenden County is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences: cremationsocietycc.com.