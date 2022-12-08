Randall H. Travis, MD

Dr. Randall Travis (Randy), 98, died on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, of long-term health complications, with family at his side.
He is survived by his children, Randall Jr. and Laura; grandson, Mark; and wife, Dr. Ilona Engel.
After spending over 30 years in medical training, teaching and research at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, Randy came to Vermont in 1984 to practice internal medicine in affiliation with Copley Hospital in Morristown.
He made his home in Waterbury for many years and was invested in various community activities. Randy was an outdoorsman, loved hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, mountaineering and the beautiful Vermont countryside.
He and Ilona returned to Cleveland in 2015 to live in the Judson Manor retirement home. A celebration of his life will be held at Judson Manor on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. For a full obituary, condolences and memories go slonecares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.