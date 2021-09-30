Phillip “Glen” McBeth, 77, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, peacefully at home in Somers Point, N.J., on his own terms.
Born in Atlantic City and raised in Ventnor, Glen lived in Stowe and was a long-time resident of Somers Point.
Glen served in the U.S. Air Force in the 548th Strategic Missile Squad in Kansas and the 549th Bomb Wing in Michigan. He was honorably discharged after serving four years in 1967.
Glen is survived by his brother, David J. (Kathy) of Stowe; his sister, Rosemary T Hansberry of Ocean City, N.J.; and his loving dog, Daisy, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. and Rosemary McBeth Sr.; his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph P. and Bernadette McBeth Jr; his brother, William B McBeth; and his beloved dogs Stormy and Daisy.
“The duck blind is closed, I have gone to join my old hunting buddies, especially Tom Bilieau, who was a true friend. For the rest of my friends, life goes on. Be sure to enjoy it.”
Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
