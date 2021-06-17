Peter V. Mason of Pasadena, Calif., died on Sunday, May 30, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was a great man whose warmth, humor, integrity and intellect will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was laid to rest on June 5 at Mountain View Cemetery.
He was born March 11, 1928, the son of William V. Mason and Mary-Scott Ryder Mason.
He is survived by his wife Doreen (nee Kroeger); sister, Ann (John); children, Cathy, Mark (Laura), Maggie (Jeff), Judy (Kent) and Liz (Art); grandchildren, Jennifer (Ari), Sarah (Shain), Lauren, Nathan, Rachel, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Jada, Michael and Isabella; stepsons, Ken (KC) and Jeff (Diane); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Bernadette (nee Seibert); brothers, Donald and Benjamin; and sister Joan.
Peter grew up in Waterbury, where he began a lifelong love of skiing and backpacking. As a high schooler, he was a member of the Junior Civil Air Patrol when a military plane crashed on Camel’s Hump.
Ignoring the mistaken coordinates insisted upon by officials, Peter led a group of fellow cadets to the crash site, literally saving the life of the lone survivor. He was honored for his heroism and bravery at the Vermont Statehouse in 2014, where he commented, “We just did our job.”
Modesty was characteristic of this intellectual giant, who went on to become an accomplished physicist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Peter moved to California in 1947 to study at the California Institute of Technology, where he ultimately received his doctorate in electrical engineering and physics in 1962.
He taught physics for many years at Caltech before joining Jet Propulsion Laboratory as a research scientist in low-temperature physics. Highlights of his career included volunteering for a two-year stint in Kanpur, India, at the Indian Institute of Technology; designing the cryogenics for the Infrared Astronomy Satellite; advising the science and engineering team at Stanford on the design of the successful Gravity Probe B satellite; and mentoring younger scientists for project Boomerang to study the properties of the cosmic microwave background radiation in Antarctica.
Peter settled in the Altadena/Pasadena area, where he raised five children with his beloved wife Bernadette, who predeceased him in 1991. They shared a love of nature and conservation, living a life entwined in the natural world and teaching the values of social responsibility, equity and respect for the planet.
In the early 1990s, Peter met, fell in love with and married Doreen, with whom he lived fully and richly for 25 years, travelling the globe, attending the symphony, socializing at the Caltech Athenaeum, and hosting family gatherings for their combined extended families.
Husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad, stepdad, brother, uncle, cousin, friend: We love you so much, and will miss your quirky humor, deep and abiding love of family, piercing intellect, fierce defender of justice, and sweet generosity. You were a beautiful soul who lived rightly, and your legacy will endure in those who treasured, lived with and learned from you. Farewell, Peter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.