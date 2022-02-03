Peter Morgan Watts, 90, of Waterbury Center, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
He was born July 8, 1931, in Utica, N.Y., as eldest child of Francis and Hilda (Morgan) Watts.
Peter was a world-traveler, lyric-writer, appreciator of good company, food and drink,; lifelong-tinkerer, proud watcher of plays, games and races, and supportive husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Early Sunday morning, while resting comfortably with family by his side, he died in the beautiful house that he built 50 years ago with his wife Barbara, where he had hosted innumerable significant family events.
Peter turned a talent for physics in high school into an electrical engineering degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he was a proud member of Lambda Chi Alpha.
From there he joined the U.S. Air Force, researching radar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Labs. That led to civilian work monitoring Soviet missile tests in Trinidad and Turkey as base chief for General Electric.
After returning to Syracuse with General Electric, Peter met his future wife, Barbara, on a ski trip to Snow Ridge where she ran the Ski Hearth lodge with her husband, Roger Brown.
While working in Maryland and Long Island, Peter’s affinity for skiing led him to buy land and build a house in Waterbury Center convenient to Stowe. Widowed upon Roger’s death in 1966, Barbara married Peter in 1968 and moved her 10-year-old daughter Galen and 15-year-old son Christopher to Peter’s Vermont home.
Peter was extensively involved in the community as executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party during the first election of Sen. Patrick Leahy and the governorship of Phil Hoff, with whom he maintained a lifelong friendship, joining him for biweekly luncheons with the ROMEOs, executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, chair of the Harwood Union School Board, volunteer Stowe Host and treasurer of Seminary Corporation, saving a historic building that still serves Waterbury Center.
He was the project engineer for University of Vermont’s regional medical program, and then went on to found Burlington Computer Systems, providing word processor sales and service. He meticulously served as building inspector for UVM and the city of Barre. Through it all he doted on Barbara and helped support her family that became his.
He and Barbara enjoyed traveling around the world for leisure, education and to visit their growing family. Frequent attendance at recitals, games and races became the norm as grandchildren — and then great grandchildren — came into their lives. Many friends and teammates of the family were welcomed at their house on the end of Bittersweet Lane.
Predeceased by Barbara and his brother Bill, Peter is survived by his brother, Michael; children, Galen and Chris; and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren — one bearing his name — who affectionately remember him as Perepere.
A memorial service is planned at his house on Saturday, July 9, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their support in returning him home before his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.