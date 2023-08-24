The photographer and writer Peter Miller died of old age April 17, 2023. He had the best life anyone could ever imagine. His exceptional work was his life, and he loved it more than anything … well, maybe in addition to ice cream, potatoes, woodcock hunting, skiing, French wine, and even his two daughters, who some people didn’t know he had.
Making a mark on the world was important to him, and he felt that was the essence of being, and he certainly made his mark on the world and always lived life on his terms. He has left a void in Vermont, which is why we need to fill that void, at least temporarily, with a grand celebration.
A celebration in honor of Peter will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m., in the Mozart Room and patio at Trapp Family Lodge. Bring yourselves and stories to share with one another to celebrate a special afternoon for a special person.
