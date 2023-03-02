It is with deep sadness that the family of Peter Jones announces his death on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy; his brother, Kenneth; his cherished children, Nicola, Simon and Katherine and sons-in-law John and Aaron; adored grandchildren, Arthur, Robert, Stephen, Gabriel, Anna and Jack; his nieces, Karen and Susan; and goddaughter, Andrea.
Peter was predeceased by his late wife, Jean Irene Jones.
Peter spent his formative years in Egypt, South Africa and England. Peter was forever grateful to be boarded and schooled by the Royal Masonic School for Boys, Bushley, England from the ages of 8 through 18. His father had been a Freemason and at the end of the war the Masons in Britain undertook to educate the children of Masons who had perished during World War II.
In 1957 he enlisted in the Rifle Brigade of the British Army for two years of National Service and was posted to Gambia.
Peter began his working career with Cory Brothers in London. In 1969 he moved to Canada for what would be a life-long career working for Federal Commerce and Navigation (renamed Fednav Limited) based in Montreal. Peter retired in 1999 and moved permanently to the U.S. with his late wife, Jean. They resided in Quail Ridge Country Club, Fla., in the winters, and spent summer and fall in Stowe.
Peter was an enthusiastic rugby player, playing for Esher Rugby Club in England, and then for the Montreal Wanderers when he moved to Canada. He eventually had to retire from active play due to family and business travel, but even until shortly before he died, Peter, his brother Ken and Peter’s friend Carl in Cornwall would excitedly review recent high-profile matches.
Peter was also a competitive tennis player. As Peter himself said, his moment of glory was when in 2005 his Vermont based men’s super-senior team “The Rusty Bolts” went on to win the National Championship in Kansas City. More recently he was a reluctant golfer, but being Peter, he loved the social gatherings surrounding all these sports.
After marrying Wendy, Peter continued to be the life and soul of the many cocktail parties and dinners that they would host for their friends.
Peter developed an avid interest in being part of the Quail Ridge Choir during his years in Florida. He raised the level of the men’s tenor section with his usual gusto in making the best of what he offered, even better as he tried to learn to read music and took a series of private lessons to improve his sound. He looked forward to the annual concert held for family and friends in April and made many new friends during this pursuit of love of singing.
Peter will be missed by all those whose lives he touched as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor.
The family would like to thank all their friends, in particular Gerry and Judy Leider, and the many doctors and their nurses, including Dr. Robert Dudley, Dr. Thomas Niederman, Dr. William Skinner and Dr. Andrew Ladner in Florida, Dr. Mark Plante, Dr. Robert Quinn and Dr. David Ospina in Vermont, and the Trustbridge Hospice team of Dr. Vanessa Perez, nurse Cecilla and the other team members who assisted during his illness.
A celebration of life will be held in Florida. Another service will be held in early October in Stowe. It will be followed by a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Peter’s memory to the Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County (mowlc.org).
Share condolences at lorneandsons.com.
