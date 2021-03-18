Pauline R. (LeMay) Hodgdon, 63, of Waterbury, died on March 5, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She fought a valiant year-long battle against melanoma before finally succumbing. In typical selfless fashion, her concerns were only of those she loved during this difficult time.
Pauline was born on July 2, 1957, to Albert and Josephine LeMay, in Newport. Pauline graduated from North Country Union High School in 1975 and was married to Bradley Hodgdon, June 24, 1978. She and Brad moved to the Stowe-Waterbury area in 1983.
She was a committed and hardworking employee at businesses including the Brown Cow Restaurant, Stowe Pottery and Craft Gallery, Karl Suss America, Palmer Creative, Reina Trust, Bridgeside Books and Proud Flower. She was also instrumental in organizing the St. Andrew’s craft fair for many years.
Pauline’s effervescent personality and boundless energy was ever-present at home and in the various jobs she assumed. She was an intelligent, organized individual who employed a healthy dose of common sense to the tasks at hand. The most important thing she took from each job were the lasting friendships she held dear to her heart long after employment had ended.
Pauline was a voracious reader, enjoyed kayaking, loved estate sales, woven baskets, snowmen, anything kitchen-related, especially bowls, and walking Blush Hill with her husband.
Her strong spirit is embodied in other things she loved: geese winging their way south, a summer week with family and friends at Caspian Lake, ocean waves crashing on the Maine beach, Maine diner breakfasts, Sunday church services and walks through the Rachel Carson Wildlife refuge.
Pauline is survived by her husband, soulmate and best friend of 42 years, Bradley Hodgdon; her daughter, Kayla Mellen and her husband, Christian, of Essex Junction; her son Andrew Hodgdon and his wife, Maureen, of Medway, Mass.; and her precious grandson, Patrick Hodgdon.
She is also survived by her sisters, Claire Wagner, Mary Desjarlais and husband, Gilles, Marguerite Cross and husband, Randall, and Shirley Cross; her brothers, Raymond and wife, Pat LeMay, and John and wife, Gigi LeMay; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Rachel and Patricia LeMay; and brother Roger LeMay.
Pauline’s indelible spirit will be forever cherished by her family and friends. Our hearts are empty now but will hopefully recover when we recall memories of our times together with our beloved.
A service to celebrate Pauline’s life will be held in the future as conditions allow.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Perkins-Parker Funeral Home, Waterbury.
Donations in Pauline’s memory may be mailed to the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641-5369, or online at cvhhh.org.
