Friends and family of Pauline R. (LeMay) Hodgdon are invited to attend her funeral service at St. Andrew’s church in Waterbury on Saturday, July 31, at 11 a.m.
A reception will follow at the church hall after the service. There are no calling hours and there will be no graveside service.
Pauline died at her home in Waterbury on March 5, 2021.
