There will be a celebration of life for Paula Festa Helmken on Saturday, July 17, 2021, 2-4 p.m. at the Stoweflake Resort and Spa, Atrium Room, Stowe.
Everyone is welcome to celebrate the life of an amazing woman.
There will be refreshments, sharing of stories and smiles.
(0) comments
