Patricia N. Lahue

Patricia Nancy Lahue, 90, of Stowe, died peacefully at the Manor in Morrisville on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
She was born March 15, 1932, in Newport Center, the daughter of the late Arthur and Doris Bean.
Survivors include two children, Susan Everett of Stowe, and Alan Lahue of Auburn, Calif.
To honor her request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
