Patricia Ann Haslam

Patricia Ann (Liddle) Haslam, 89, of Stowe died peacefully at her home on July 7, 2020, surrounded and comforted by her family.
Pat, as she was known to everyone, was hoping to make it to her 90th birthday in November, as her mother and father had lived to be 95 and 93, respectively. Longevity and good health reigned in the Liddle family and was always a milestone for her relatives.
In the days before her passing, she was often assured that she did essentially make it to 90 as she was, after all, in her 90th year of life.
In August 2018, Pat learned she had cancer and battled the disease until she lost that fight on July 7. After making it through quarantine lockdown (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) since March in her beloved residence at Copley Woodlands, she spent the past few weeks of her life finally being able to visit — in person — with her immediate family.
During quarantine, she enjoyed frequent visits from her balcony to her loved ones below in the parking lot. In June, she even celebrated her grandson’s high school graduation with him donned in cap and gown standing in the bed of his pickup truck below her balcony. 2020 sure has been a year of trials and tribulations for Pat and her family.
Pat was born in Detroit Nov. 30, 1930, daughter of Clarence Henry Liddle and Florence Louise (Fehrenbach) Liddle. Pat was raised in Grosse Pointe Woods. Mich., and graduated from Grosse Pointe High in January 1949. She graduated from Michigan State College in 1953, majoring in interior design and decorative arts, and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority.
Her first job after college was at the Herman Miller Furniture Co. in Grand Rapids, Mich., until 1955, when she and a sorority sister decided to head to San Francisco. There, she got a job at the Aetna Casualty and Surety Co. in the Marine department.
Pat met her husband, Peter M. (“Pete”) Haslam Sr., at that same San Francisco insurance agency; they both worked there, he as a Marine department fieldman and she as an assistant underwriter. They were married at the historic Presidio Club overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge on Oct. 13, 1956.
Just a few months later, they moved to Montpelier and the Green Mountains of Vermont, where Pete was employed by the Vermont Mutual Co. Pete and his family were originally from Barre.
While her major was interior design, Pat had always been interested in history, having been inspired by a mural drawing project about American history in the third grade.
In 1967, Pat’s great-aunt gave her a letter about the genealogy of one branch of their family (Richard Patrick or Partrick of Norwalk, Conn.) and, as she investigated aspects of that, she became further hooked on history. After completing two graduate courses on library science at the University of Vermont, attending seminars and joining several local and genealogical societies, she became a board-certified genealogist (1973-2008).
After her youngest child was born and her young family was living in Montpelier in the mid-1960s, Pat developed her genealogical career and took on clients from throughout the U.S. and Europe. A woman ahead of her time, she wanted to work from home, earn her own money, and still be a mother, wife and raise their three children.
Pat enjoyed a long career as a highly regarded genealogist. What is particularly extraordinary is that she did all of this work by letter — either handwritten or typed (complete with triplicate carbon copies) long before the convenience of computers. As computers became common, she was self-taught on a Mac in the mid-1990s and eventually embraced a love of email and teaching herself how to use online genealogical resources. She even took advantage of doing her ancestry DNA in 2018 and stayed current on genealogy trends.
Pat had been a member of the Board for Certification of Genealogists since 1973 and retired in 2008 but kept her “retired” designation up until her death. In addition to her successful and active client business, she taught genealogy classes over the years, spoke to small groups and wrote or co-authored 10 books (three of which won awards) and over 100 published articles in state and national genealogical and historical journals.
She was a dedicated trustee and member of the Stowe Historical Society for 44 years, and a trustee of the Vermont Historical Society (1991-99), the Greensboro (Vt.) Historical Society, and other state and national genealogical societies. She was also a trustee of the Stowe Free Library for 20 years and was a charter member of the Genealogical Society of Vermont.
In 1978, she self-published a preliminary study of her decades-worth of research on her paternal grandmother’s family, “Richard Patrick or Partrick of Norwalk, CT & Some of His Descendants.” Pat had begun work on a second edition with a great deal of new information.
Through the years, Pat embarked on many historical projects, which were always labors of love and left a legacy to the communities where she lived and played.
In 1998, she received the Cliff Thompson Memorial Public Service Award for recording each and every gravestone in all the cemeteries of Stowe — “The Annotated Cemetery Book, Stowe, Vermont, 1798-1998” (Book 1) — and a follow-up book was published in 2007. This project was a result of her 30-plus years of Stowe research, extensive cemetery maps, photographs and lists of everyone buried in Stowe cemeteries. This will be an invaluable resource for historians and genealogists for decades to come.
Pat also received an Award of Excellence from the (Vermont) League of Local Historical Societies for her efforts in publishing the annotated cemetery book in 2000, and earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for local history from the Vermont Historical Society in 2013.
Another project culminated in her book “Ski Pioneers of Stowe, Vermont: The First Twenty-Five Years” published by the Stowe Historical Society in 2013. The book is about the history of the development of the ski industry on Mount Mansfield in Stowe. She earned an honorable-mention Skade Award from the International Skiing History Association in 2013. Her husband and two daughters traveled with her to receive her award at a special event in Park City, Utah.
Pat was always wanting to solve mysteries. One of her daughters dubbed her “Nancy Drew,” as Pat was so often solving history puzzles and, once solved, she shared her findings with her community. She co-authored her most recent book, “The Greensboro Blockhouse Project: An Historical and Archaeological Investigation in Greensboro, Vermont,” with her niece and archeologist Dr. Jill Baker in 2017.
In recent years, an early original painting in the Stowe Free Library captivated Pat’s attention and she embarked on yet another mystery of history. Over the past few years, she sought advice and insights from art history experts and beyond. An exhibit at the Stowe Historical Society, “Stowe’s Earliest (Documented) Painting: A Research Project,” opened in July 2020. Her latest article about the painting is being peer reviewed for publication.
And if that weren’t enough to keep her busy, she had also been working on a project since 2009 to reconstruct the 1890 census for Vermont. Thirteen towns have been published in “Vermont Genealogy” to date out of a total of 251 towns in the state. The 14th was in progress as of May 2020.
Pat also had an artistic side and nurtured her love of painting by enrolling in Early American decorating classes in the mid-1960s. Over the years she painted on tin trays, inspired by the same style of painting by her mother-in-law, Thelma Haslam. She then began painting in acrylics on old barn boards, canvas board and painted folk art scenes on fireboard screens for friends and family.
Her summers were spent with family at the family camp on Caspian Lake in Greensboro. The cottage has always been considered the true family home for her children and grandchildren. She and her husband were longtime members of the Mountain View Country Club and she enjoyed playing Ladies’ Day golf for many years.
Pat and Pete enjoyed winters as snowbirds in Vero Beach, Fla., and persuaded many of their Stowe friends to join them over the years. They enjoyed social events with special friends, and Pat became involved in the genealogical society there and attended annual seminars to stay current on her knowledge.
After her husband died in 2016, Pat moved into Copley Woodlands, an independent living facility in Stowe. There, she blossomed into a whole new life with new friends, newfound interests and even helping residents with their genealogy projects. She became an ambassador of sorts for Copley Woodlands and was always ready to greet new residents and make them feel welcome. She made many close friends there and cherished her time with them all.
Survivors include her daughter Sarah Haslam Ayers and her husband Charlie of Vergennes, Vt.; her son Peter Jr. of Pensacola, Fla.; and daughter Kathryn Haslam Paine and her fiancé Bill Atkinson of Stowe and Burlington; a sister, Mary Liddle Baker and her husband Walter Baker of Riverside, Conn.; four grandchildren, Nicholas M. Haslam and his wife Carmen of Waterbury, Samuel M. Paine and Benjamin H. Paine (and their father, Thomas B. Paine of Morrisville), and Madison M. Haslam of Alexandria, Va.; one great-grandson, Wesley M. Haslam; her nieces, Jill Baker and her husband John Tidy of Miami Beach, and Karen Baker Brancoforte and her fiancé Allen of East Lyme, Conn.; a nephew, Daniel B. Haslam III of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and her niece Betsy Haslam of Prescott, Ariz.
Her husband, Peter M. Haslam Sr., died earlier, as did her nephew Gary M. Haslam, and several cousins who were very close to Pat, spending summers along the shores of Lake Michigan: Michael Powers and his wife Joyce of White Lake, Mich., Pomola (Morin) Black and her husband Les of Mesa, Ariz., Rex Morin of Grand Rapids, Mich., Carol (Hepperla) Freeland and her husband John of Kansas City, Mo., and Gail (Hepperla) Abbey of Tallmadge, Ohio.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held privately because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Her family thanks the nurses of Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, especially Martha Stromme, who cared for Pat for nearly a month, and to private caregivers Carol Piper and Krissy Gagnon. Her daughter mentioned that Martha and Carol should be “elevated to sainthood status” for their patience, gentle care and thoughtful guidance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661, or to the Stowe Historical Society, P.O. Box 730, Stowe, VT 05672.
Faith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and will accept any flowers that may be sent: 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville, VT 05661; 802-888-2865. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.
