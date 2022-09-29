There will be a celebration of life and party for Parker Diamond, a longtime Stowe resident, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 5-7 p.m. at the Matterhorn Restaurant in Stowe. Parker died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Please bring memorabilia and RSVP to Janis Diamond at 603-724-8812.
