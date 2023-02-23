Nina D. (Guyette) Morel, age 63, of Jeffersonville, Vermont died on Feb. 7, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester in the loving embrace of family after a brief battle with cancer, only recently discovered.
Born Sept. 13, 1959, to Barbara (Chadwick) Guyette & Foster Guyette, Nina was the second eldest of six siblings. From Burlington, the family moved to Fairfax. when she was five years old. In 1975, the family moved once more, then settled in Jeffersonville. Nina later moved to Morrisville for a couple of years, ultimately returning to Jeffersonville for good.
Nina had a diverse skillset, some of the many capes she wore include caretaking, waitressing, cooking for Meals on Wheels and flagging. However, it was the more than two decades she spent as a civilian in the kitchen at the Vermont Air National Guard that she was most proud of. During 9/11, she even received two-unit coins recognizing her hard work and dedication. In addition to this accomplishment, the many friendships and memories made are countless.
Nina was known for her love of family. Time spent with her children, her two amazing grandsons, siblings, and close friends meant everything to her. She will be affectionately remembered for her Sunday dinners, sense of humor, love of fishing, camping, true crime, reading, tending to and watching her birds and playing phase 10 with her sister. She genuinely loved to give to others.
It was not uncommon for Nina to buy coffee for a stranger or pay for the next person's lunch in a drive-thru. At least once, she even bought Christmas gifts anonymously for a family in need. Giving gave her purpose, and she never expected anything in return. There's no telling how many lives she touched.
Nina is survived by her children: Erin Guyette and Jeffrey Morel. Her grandchildren: Michael Harris & Ashtyn Morel-Blake. Siblings: Laura Guyette, Tammy Guyette, Joseph Guyette, Richard Guyette and Chad Guyette. Additionally, Nina has many nieces, nephews, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and best friends who will miss her every day including her dog, Daizee.
Nina is predeceased: by her father, Foster Guyette, her mother Barbara Guyette, her husband Roland Morel, her daughter Aimee Morel, and infant daughter, Ashlea.
Please allow us to thank everyone who has offered a shoulder and more throughout this time of need for our family. Our gratitude to the EMTS, all her nurses, doctors, caseworkers, and her entire team at UVM medical and Copley hospital. Lastly, a heartfelt thank you to those who came to support Nina and her family, especially those who were there day in and day out.
At this time, plans for a celebration of life for Nina are not finalized, we will post an announcement once that information is available.
