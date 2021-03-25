Nat Goodhue, 80, died March 11, 2021, at the Arbors, a memory care facility in Shelburne. He was the victim of Lewy body dementia, a ravaging form of dementia affecting memory and movement. He had a long period of decline.
Born in Boston to Nathaniel and Katherine Goodhue, Nat spent time between Medfield and Milton, later attending Milton Academy.
Summers were spent on Cape Cod with his extended family and, as a teenager, he worked on farms and ranches in Vermont and Nevada to gain strength and agility for wrestling and track.
Nat attended Harvard University for two years, then left the East Coast to complete his bachelor’s degree at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. He fell in love with Alaska after participating in a glaciology expedition on the Eldridge Glacier. After college Nat enrolled in Peace Corps, of which he was very proud. There he worked serving underdeveloped communities in Chile.
He married his first wife, Gail, while in Peace Corps and settled back in Anchorage where they raised their children, Laura and Jacob. One lasting monument to his creativity and insightfulness was the founding of the Equinox Marathon in Fairbanks together with Gail and ski coach, Jim Mahaffey.
He returned to his eastern roots in the early 1990s, taking a turn from his long and decorated career as natural resource manager for Alaska state parks. He obtained a master’s degree from the Conway School of Landscape Design in Conway, Mass., and went on to a new career as land use planner working with individuals and communities.
He put in to practice his passion for ecological and environmental preservation, trail design and land use management.
Stowe became his home where he delighted in cross country skiing, his winter passion.
He lived on a lovely piece of wooded and open property where he built multi-use trails that bring joy and a place to recreate to neighbors and friends.
He quickly became an integral part of the outdoor community and hosted many an apres ski potluck, always serving up apple pie with ice cream. Each Tuesday his small and elite group of hiker friends would summit Mt. Mansfield at sunrise.
He loved to compete and did so on a bike, skis, kayak and on foot, winter and summer, sometimes traveling to other countries to compete at world masters events.
Nat married his second wife, Caren, in 2005. They enjoyed many years of life together prior to his illness. He will be missed within his many communities: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe, fellow athletes, caregivers and dear friends and family.
The family will be forever grateful for their support.
Nat was a model of kindness, gentleness, generosity and curiosity. He was an inspiration for how to live a full life. Those who were privileged to know Nat knew of his gentle nature, his great concern for the wellbeing of others, passion for the outdoors and love of adventure and sense of humor.
Because of the pandemic, no plans are being made at this time for a memorial service.
Donations in his name can be made to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
