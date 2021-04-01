Nancy Ross, treasured daughter of Gilford and Marian (Vogdes) Windes, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born Jan. 6, 1928, in Evanston, Ill., and spent her childhood years in nearby Glencoe and Winnetka.
She enjoyed school and graduated in the top 5 percent of her class at New Trier High School and was awarded her bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Carleton College in Northfield, Minn. While working during the summer at Northwestern University, Nancy met and fell in love with William Ross. They married a month after her graduation, on July 2, 1949.
Nancy and Bill adopted three children: Donald, now of Brandon, Jeanne, who with her husband, Jim, live in Waterbury, and Margie of New Milford, Conn. These children blessed them with four grandchildren, Sean Ross, and his wife, Alice, of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Jessy Ross with her partner, Mason, of Greenville, N.C., Jenny Vallinaggi, and partner, Sarah, of Salem, N.H., and Jamie Atchinson of Waterbury. Nancy and Bill also have a great-grandson, Jason Sylvester, of Greenville, N.C.
After her marriage to Bill, Nancy enjoyed working part-time for a Winnetka bank. Then, after moving to Cos Cob, Conn., she decided to volunteer as a nurse’s aide while the kids were growing up, first beginning in 1957 in Connecticut, and again after 1964 in Burlington.
As a new resident of Burlington, Nancy found herself enjoying her time with other community members, creating a comprehensive library for the Adams Elementary School. In 1970, after having moved to Riverside, Conn., in 1969, she was employed by the Educational Testing Service and then by Analytical Systems in Stamford, jobs that she said she took so that she could buy her own car, a Volkswagen Super-Beetle in 1973.
In 1972, Nancy accepted a position at Merrill Lynch in downtown New York, in its personal financial planning department. This led her into designing broker compensation plans, which she particularly enjoyed. During that time, she also completed a graduate-level course in financial planning. She retired from Merrill as an assistant vice president in 1992.
After her retirement, Nancy's love of birds and wildflowers naturally led her to serve proudly as treasurer of the Greenwich Audubon Society for over 10 years, as well as becoming the volunteer assistant to the science curator of the Bruce Museum in Greenwich. Bill and Nancy together took 15 Earthwatch and Elderhostel trips to a dozen countries, most of them in Europe, including Scotland, England, France, Germany, Austria, Italy and Sicily. It was said that Nancy wouldn’t choose a favorite. How could she? They all created precious memories.
In 2005, Nancy and Bill moved into an apartment in the Wake Robin in Shelburne, where they made many good friends. During quiet times, Nancy could be found puzzling over the New York Times crosswords or Sudoku challenges. Other times, she’d be out walking with her friends. She joyfully pursued her great interest in wildflowers by identifying and marking over 70 species of them along Wake Robin’s woodsy trails that many people will forever enjoy on self-guided walks.
At the end of the summer, 2020, Nancy and Bill moved into the Linden Community of Wake Robin. During the winter, they celebrated their 93rd and 97th birthdays respectively. Nancy passed away quietly from natural causes on March 16.
The entire Ross Family would like to express its sincere gratitude to everyone at Wake Robin for all that they have done to keep Nancy and Bill safe and well cared for, especially throughout this first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorial contributions could be sent to The Wake Robin Employee Assistance Fund, Terri O’Brien, Business Operations Manager, 200 Wake Robin Drive, Shelburne VT 05482.
