Nancy McAllister Rooney

Nancy Lynne McAllister Rooney died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at her home in Thomaston, Maine, after a long illness. Her family was gathered at her side, the sun was out, and a warm breeze was blowing through her window. Her final day was as she wanted it.
Before moving to Maine in 2021, Nancy lived almost her entire life in northern Vermont.
She is survived by her three children, Dennis Rooney of Cumberland Furnace, Tenn., Regina Rooney of Hope, Maine, and Damon Rooney of Alburgh, as well as their spouses and her 10 grandchildren.
She also leaves behind a large network of extended family and beloved friends, including her siblings, Maggie Bailey of Stowe, Sherida LaRose of Eden, Diane Deal of Morrisville, Susan Haller of Greensboro, N.C., Bonnie Lague of Eden, and John McAllister of Atkins, Ark.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Rooney; her parents, Ursula and Reginald McAllister; and her brothers, Paul, Jim, Brian, Gary and Allen McAllister.
Nancy grew up all around Lamoille County and graduated from Stowe High School in 1973. In 1979 she met and married Thomas Rooney of Morrisville, the love of her life. After Tom died in an accident in 1987, Nancy raised her family on her own.
She dedicated herself to her children, serving on school committees, volunteering as Girl Scout troop leader, teaching catechism at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Eden, and cheering loudly at every game, play and concert. She was incredibly proud of her kids, often bragging of her sons’ military service and her daughter’s work as a domestic violence advocate and was active in the Vermont National Guard’s Family Readiness Group during her younger son’s deployments.
In her final years, nothing made her happier than visits and video chats with her grandchildren, who knew her variously as Grandma, Grammie, or “Ging-Ging.”
Over the years, Nancy worked many jobs. Later in life she found a fulfilling career in real estate, where she especially enjoyed helping first-time buyers and young families find homes. She also appreciated the time she worked at Bishop John A. Marshall School, where she spent her days around children, who were always her favorite people.
Nancy was an accomplished quilter, crafter, cook and baker. She loved attending craft fairs, playing cards, complaining about the snow, holding babies, having a glass (or two) of wine with a friend, enjoying a maple creemee and going for a Sunday drive to check out yard sales, quilt shops and antiques. She was profoundly loved, and will be profoundly missed, by so many.
A private burial will be held at a future date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, Hero Hunt, Inc., or GallantFew.
