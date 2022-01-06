Muriel Lockwood

Muriel L. Lockwood, 94, of Stowe, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Norwich, Conn. She was born in Castleton on Oct. 21, 1927, to George and Florence E (Martin) Gilley. She spent most of her youth with her grandmother Julia Smith. Muriel married Robert Lockwood after he returned from World War II. They lived in Burlington and then moved to Stowe.
While living in Vermont, she was employed by Stowe Center as a bookkeeper, Baggy Knees, and the first lady of the Vermont Chef’s Association. She also worked for the Burlington Free Press and was a study hall monitor at Stowe High School.
When she moved to Connecticut, she was a manager of Baskin Robins Ice Cream, the Day Newspaper, and co-owner of Lockwood Breakfast. She also worked for Magnum Motors and the Millennium Inn.
Muriel was a Cub Scout den mother, a plane spotter during World War II, made sweaters and hats by hand for skiers in Stowe and made Christmas wreaths and trees for the town. She will be remembered for making award-winning Halloween costumes for her children.
Her last two wishes came true, dying at home and joining our Lord Jesus Christ on Christmas Day.
She was the mother to six boys, Leonard, Daniel, Arthur, Michael, Andrew and Scott Lockwood. She also leaves six grandchildren, Andrew Jr., Tiffany, Francesca, Leonard Jr., Jimmy and Jessie; 11 great-grandchildren, Analiya, Julianna, Xena, Leviticus, Christian, Abbeylyn, Robbie, Jake, Savanah, Leo and Miles; and two daughters-in-law, Loreen and Robin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George J. and Florence E Gilley; her husband, Robert Lockwood; and son, Arthur Lockwood.
A remembrance gathering will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Stowe Community Church. A time of reflection will be held at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 7-9 p.m. Interment will be later this spring in the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared at bradyandlevesque.com.
