Molly J Greer, beloved aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the age of 88.
Molly was born July 7, 1933, in Abington, Pa., to Willard and Hyllis (Appeldorn) Greer. She graduated from Abington Friends School in Jenkintown, Pa., in 1952, and she was a legal secretary and paralegal her entire career. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Molly remained single all her life.
Molly was an avid downhill and cross-country skier. Stowe was her favorite skiing venue. She relocated to live in Stowe permanently in 1970. Molly was an artist who painted and created in watercolor and acrylic. She was tutored from a young age by her maternal aunt, Ruth Appeldorn Mead, founder of the Old Sculpin Gallery in Martha’s Vineyard.
Molly loved the great outdoors and traveled the world hiking, canoeing, skiing and camping. She took great joy in her niece (Loanne) and two nephews (Bill and Bruce). She would take them hiking, teach them to ski and to draw and create art. Molly was a fiercely independent woman and built two houses in Stowe that she designed.
Molly was preceded in death by her father, Willard Nye Greer, and her mother, Hyllis Appeldorn Greer; her brother, Willard Converse Greer and his wife, Mary Ellen (MacMurray) Greer; her nephew, Willard Converse Greer Jr.; and by her first cousins, Sumner, Peter and John Mead.
She is survived by her nephew, Bruce Edward Greer and his wife, Michelle A. Beahm of Harrisburg, Pa.; her niece, Loanne Greer of Fort Washington, Pa.; and by many cousins from her mother’s side of the family.
Her family would like to thank Barre Gardens and Rehabilitation for her care these past six months and are grateful for the hospice care provided by Central Vermont Hospice.
Please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice. Molly was an avid dog lover and donations to the humane society would make her very happy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.