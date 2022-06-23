Mitchell J. Krukar, 65, of Southport, N.C., formerly of Stowe, Long Valley, N.J., and Clifton, N.J., died suddenly on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Barbara (nee Klein); sons Kyle of Providence Village, Texas, and Ryan and his wife, Stephanie of Stowe; grandchildren, Charlie and Quinn; brother, Mark and his wife, Irene of Rockaway, N.J.; stepmother, MaryLou Krukar; and stepbrothers, Michael and Dan Surdez, all of whom he loved dearly.
He will be truly missed by all his family and friends including his two nieces, four nephews, two grandnieces and seven grandnephews.
Mitch was born Aug. 4, 1956, in Jersey City, N.J., to Rudolph and Irene Krukar (Kwacz). He graduated from Clifton High School in June 1974, where he played saxophone in the marching band, orchestra and concert band. Mitch was also a member of the high school ski racing team. After graduating high school, Mitch attended St. Michael’s College in Winooski where he majored in business administration. Mitch was an avid road biker and skier. He enjoyed hiking and recreating in northern Vermont, namely, around and atop Mt. Mansfield in the Stowe area.
During his time at St. Michael’s College Mitch developed many lifelong friendships and a love for all things Vermont and the great outdoors. Upon graduating from St. Michael’s in May 1978, Mitch returned to New Jersey where he began his career with Tenneco Chemicals. From there, Mitch enjoyed a long, illustrious career in the flavor and food ingredient industry with multiple organizations including D.D. Williamson, Virginia Dare, Mane USA, Corn Products, Solazyme Inc., Rochem International and most recently, with Tate & Lyle. Mitch was well-known and loved in the industry where he always allowed his infectious personality to shine.
While living in Long Valley, N.J., he was a wonderful father and leader who volunteered his time to the community, coaching youth soccer, baseball and lacrosse teams where he positively impacted the lives of so many. He was able to coach both of his sons and their friends, all who look back on their time with Mitch fondly.
Mitch was also a long-time fan of the Jets football team and The Grateful Dead. He could be seen wearing “Steal Your Face” gear frequently while road biking or enjoying the summertime weather, poolside at his Long Valley home. His long, strange trip was unexpectedly cut short, but now he can listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock his soul.
Friends may call on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Rd., Chester NJ 07930. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 11 a.m., at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 59 Spring Lane, Long Valley NJ 07853.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in Mitch’s memory be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th floor, NY, NY 10281, or Spectrum for Living, 210 Rivervale Rd, River Vale NJ 07675.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.